Hello Therapist: I’m 29 & my boyfriend is 26; He wants to get married but I am not prepared; What to do?

I'm 29 year old female and dating a 26 year old guy. He wants to get married but I am not prepared. What should I do?

The age of the spouse is not a very strong factor in deciding about choosing a spouse. .. especially in this case where both are mature enough and the age difference is not that great. Rather than age, understanding each other, and having a trustful relationship decides the longevity and quality of a marriage.

Gender-biased roles adhering to old social norms are drilled in our minds and sometimes that can be a hindrance in making life choices. As we have changed tremendously in the past few decades a lot of social changes have shown acceptance like single moms, full-time father, wife earning more than the husband, same-gender marriages(legalized now ), etc. As society’s mentality is changing its time we also do away with gender bias and give marriage the respect it deserves in terms of two individuals bonding with each other with equal regard and thoughtfulness.

While considering a spouse it’s important to think if being together can make you happy even after 10 or 20 years and whether both can grow with each other’s help both personally and professionally.

