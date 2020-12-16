Hello Therapist: I’m 30 and my family is making me meet girls; I’m not ready for marriage, so please help

Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road is here to solve all your anonymous doubts. Find out more

Hello Therapist,

I'm 30 years old and an independent person. My family wants me to be married. I don't feel like marrying. I don't like anyone at this moment. They are making me meet girls. What should I do?

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

Planning personal life goals and being determined enough to achieve them is commendable but they become more meaningful when they are realistic and time appropriate.

Procreation is one of the most primary and important parts of human evolution so we have been physically and genetically programmed to follow nature’s course and hence the natural request of parents.

Now comes the part of brain evolution. Our cognition and understanding are taking over our major life decisions and this change is rapidly creating the pathway towards higher development. This is where the generation gap starts .. parents might not understand what the children want and vice versa too.

Communication is something that can be a major help in such a case. You should analyse your reasons, set up priorities and make sure you know how to communicate these goals in a comprehensive manner. Neither of you are wrong. Your parent’s worries are natural and so are yours. It’s natural for you to get angry and upset but rage episodes will just worsen the situation so make sure you speak in a soft, gentle tone and explain yourself well.

Last resort could be you meeting some girls just for formality and explaining your situation to the other party. I am sure your parents will understand if you can put your points well and be affirmative about it.

