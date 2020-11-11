Hello Therapist: I’m happily married but met my ex a few days ago and slowly I'm getting attracted to him

We have Dr. Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road solving your anonymous relationship doubts.

I am a 35-year-old woman married to the love of my life. My ex-boyfriend met me last month and since then we are in touch. But now that I met him, I feel I am attracted to him again. I keep revisiting and thinking about our good old days. What should I do?

’Ex ‘comes from Latin origin meaning ‘out of from within’. There is a reason why past relationships are called ‘ Ex’ .... the reason being that, that part of your emotion is over. So let the good old days remain good old memories and do not attempt to create new memories which will be definitely painful and not-so-good in the future. Focus on your own self and your marriage which really deserves all your attention.

Credits :getty images

