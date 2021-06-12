Hello Therapist: I’m an independent woman and my husband taunts me to do household work; What should I do?

Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road is here to guide the anonymous reader through their problem. Check it out

Hello Therapist,

I am 35 years old and an independent woman. My husband keeps on taunting me for not doing household work and now it's irritating me. I feel like I will end up fighting with him. Please suggest.

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

I feel you need to work on your relationship with your husband. Communicate with him about your thoughts and aspirations. Let him know what you feel about being an independent person means to you. Make it a point to let him know that his words create a big impression on you and affect your mood. Why don’t you try sharing household work with him? I feel if you open up about your problem you could avoid a scuffle.

