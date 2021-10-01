Hello Therapist: I met someone online, fell in love; made a new ID & saw he flirts with others; What do I do?

Hello Therapist,

I met someone on social networking site and fell in love. I made a new id to see whether he will treat other girls in a different way and be honest. I realised that while talking to him with a fake id, he is a flirt. What should I do now?

Social networking sites are meant more for making friends than making serious relationships. Have you met the guy in person? Things are different in the virtual world as people take up different identities. They could present a side of their’s that is not their own but what they wished for so it’s quite common to encounter different personalities of the same person online. I feel you should keep an emotional distance and enjoy being friends.

Inputs by: Dr. Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road.

