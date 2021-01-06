Hello Therapist: I like a shorter man who ghosted me because of my height, I feel hurt: What should I do?

Today, Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, is helping our anonymous reader solve her problem.

Hello Therapist,

I'm a 33-year-old girl and my height is 5'11 and I am looking for an arranged marriage set up. Recently I met someone who is good human and his height is around 5'7. I started liking him. However, he told me he doesn't want to go against societal norms. I told him that we can be friends but he stopped replying. I felt hurt. What should I do?

Hello Pinkvilla reader,

Having such a good height is quite enviable. All girls crave for a good height and wear heels to add to the inches. You are naturally bestowed and should be extremely proud of it.

Now everyone has been reared differently and have developed their own personalities so for some, it’s easy to become confident and be less reliant on norms. Whereas it is difficult for some people to broaden their minds. In this matter there is no right or wrong ... it’s how you think and feel so you really can’t judge people about how they approach their thinking.

The part that is the most bothersome is that he has stopped replying altogether. I feel that he is stuck in his own situation. ... maybe he is looking for only commitment or maybe he doesn’t feel the need to increase his social circle. Whatever the reason there is no excuse for this sudden curtness. However, it does not really matter much. There is no way that you can change his thoughts ... the only thing you can do is change your thoughts. So shift the focus to your self because you are the most important person for your self and nobody’s behaviour can change that. Try to make new friends or develop a new hobby. Once you start meeting new people it’ll be easier for you to get this behind you.

