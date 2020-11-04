Hello Therapist: I want to get married but get rejected for being tall; It’s creating a complex, what to do?

Today we have Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road here to solve your anonymous doubts.

Hi, I'm a 28-year-old guy and my height is 6'4 I am looking to get married and have registered my name on a matrimonial site. But I get a rejection because of my height and it's creating complex in me. What should I do?

6’4 is a good height to show strong bone development and good body genes. Height is something which is not really in our hands. In fact, a lot of boys are envious of boys above 6 feet. The average height for males in India is roughly 5 ‘5 and for females, it is roughly 5’1.

But we know now with better nutrition females are showing better development and it’s not uncommon to see tall females. Females have the advantage of adding height with heels as well. So, if you are being rejected for your height it just means that you need to focus more on your stronger points and self-development. A fit body can work wonders. Make sure your body looks well-built and your portfolio picture enhances your positive image. Try and enhance your portfolio with a new degree or short course. Better monetary status can help overlook other things. Make your presence felt on social media to increase contacts. You can find a suitable match in real-time on your own as well. Attend social gatherings and make sure your body language shows confidence. Yoga and meditation can help here in physical as well as mental wellbeing. If still, you feel low then you should seek professional help.

It is not uncommon to see tall guys with short wives or even tall girls with equal height or even shorter husbands. Making a stronger image will do the trick. Be patient... it takes time to find the right partner.

