Hello Therapist: I want to marry but don't want an arranged setup as I've seen parents struggle; Please help

I'm 30 years old and not married. Now I feel like getting married but don't want to look for arrange marriage. My parents had an arrange and I have seen them struggling for love.

Somehow success of a marriage is not based on whether it is a love marriage or arranged one. Love marriage does have its advantages but still, there is no guarantee that it will be a resounding success. So many love marriages have failed in the first couple of years or even after decades as well.

The success of a marriage depends on the bond formed between the partners and the amount of trust and care they have for each other. It depends on the responsibility and sacrifice they are willing to do happily for each other.

So look for the right partner who can understand you and with whom you feel comfortable around. If you do have someone in mind even though it might not be romantic feelings initially you can make the first move and try to approach. You could try dating as the pressure is less.

Don’t write off arranged marriages just yet. Keep both options open and look for a suitable partner. All the best.

