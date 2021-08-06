Hello Therapist: I'm 25 & dating a 32 year man who gets possessive when others look at me: What should I do?

Hello Therapist,

I'm 25 years old and dating a 32-year-old guy. Whenever we got or for dinner dates and someone looks at me then he gets possessive and starts blaming me for it. I really don't know how to handle this.

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

Looking at the unhealthy level of passion from the guy you are dating, I can understand how distressing the situation could be for you. William Shakespeare once said- "The eyes are the window to your soul." It seems your boyfriend has taken this too seriously. I feel you need to discuss with him, that you are not at all responsible if someone is checking you out, at a public place. If required, you may consult him with a Psychiatrist or Therapist, to see if this possessiveness is causing any disturbance in the relationship.

No need of guilt is required by you in this regard. Passion in a relationship is like a flame, that can provide warmth, if at an adequate level. Any excess passion about a partner just spoils it. Better get it clear through Professional assistance, in time - to avoid any misunderstanding. We need to assess his beliefs & thought processes in detail about this particular, to help him out, if any cognitive errors.

