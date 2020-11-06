Hello Therapist: Me & my wife are happy & trying for a baby; Suddenly my ex wants to get in touch; What to do?

Today we have with us, Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road to solve your anonymous doubts.

Hello Therapist,

I have been married for the last 5 years and we are planning to have a baby. We are very happy together. But now the only issue is that my ex-girlfriend wants to be in touch with me and I can't say no to her. I know my wife won't like it. Please suggest what should I do?

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

If you can assure your wife that you know your boundaries very well and will adhere to restrictions, then the wife’s confidence can help you out. Don’t talk to your ex without your wife’s knowledge. The behaviour of marital possessiveness is actually an evolutionary adaptation and an ex can definitely be seen as a threat. Best is to decide your priorities and not get swayed into unnecessary hassles if you are planning on having a baby.

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Hello Therapist’ in the subject. Shh… don’t worry, we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous!

Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is an infotainment feature. The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for infotainment purposes only. By submitting your queries to Pinkvilla, you agree that we may use and edit it partially /full for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers. The advice given is not be used as a substitute for consultation with a professional psychologist or other professional health or medical provider.

