Hello Therapist: My boyfriend's friend revealed he has feelings for me: What should I do?

Hello Therapist,

I'm 23 years old and dating my best friend. His other friend is attracted towards me and he confessed his feelings. Now I'm wondering whether I should tell my lover.

Dear Pinkvilla Reader,

Being in love with the best friend is not less than a heavenly feeling for anyone. It is not surprising to observe that at your age, the feeling of love starts sprouting out of affectionate friendship.

It is a sign of emotional maturity that you listened to the feelings expressed by someone, without judging him. If you don't have any feelings for him, you need to make it clear with him with assertiveness.

It would be more appropriate to look at the intention of this person to respond better. Attraction and infatuation among friend circle are common in your age group. But love is not merely a feeling of attraction. You may suggest him to sublimate his feelings for you in the form of friendship, with appropriate boundaries (provided, you also feel a bond of friendship with him).

In case this new guy is carrying an unhealthy passion for you and creating a nuisance, better avoid him totally and do let know about this to the guy you are dating. Confusing attraction as love leads to the madness in love, that needs to be dealt with gently but firmly. I hope you deal with this situation along with your lover, maturely without any violence.

Wish You Good Luck!

