Hello Therapist: My wife is cheating for the last few years & I just found out; I’m in a fix & need advice

Dr. Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road is here to solve all your anonymous doubts. Check it out

Hello Therapist,

We have been married for 33 years. 6 years back my grown-up children caught their 51 year old mother exchanging love messages with a 3rd Hello Therapist: My wife has been cheating for the last few years & I just found out; I’m in a fix & need advice. She then told me of having become emotionally close to that 3rd person (he is married & has 2 children) for the last 10 years which was kept as a top-secret. After this episode, I trusted her for not repeating & life went on as usual till 2 years back when I had a doubt & bugged the house & discovered that the extramarital affairs with the same person is continuing by leaps & bounds. I was more hurt when I heard her telling her lover that marriage with me for the last 31 years is a total failure. From this point our marriage was sort of over but for society & it has come to a point where I am insisting on a legal separation which she is not ready for. I am in a kind of fix & lost my peace. I need your kind advice.

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

Infidelity in a marriage can shatter the entire family and have lasting wounds which are difficult to heal. You must open a proper dialogue with your wife about how heartbroken you are and ask her what she wants. Open communication can help both of you. Marriage counselling is a good option here. It will help both of you to clear your thoughts and come to a decision. You could have a family discussion and involve an elder person or sibling and try to convince your wife to come to a conclusion. Seek professional help. These are delicate matters as your children are grown up and need emotional support as well.

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Hello Therapist’ in the subject. Shh… don’t worry, we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous!

Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is an infotainment feature. The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for infotainment purposes only. By submitting your queries to Pinkvilla, you agree that we may use and edit it partially /full for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers. The advice given is not to be used as a substitute for consultation with a professional psychologist or other professional health or medical provider.

Also Read: Hello Therapist: I’m 40 and my ex girlfriends are now married; I feel I’m losing out on something in life

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×