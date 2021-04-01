Hello Therapist: Nothing is going right in my life; Career and love life both are an issue; What should I do?

Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road is here to solve your anonymous doubts. Check it out

Hello Therapist,

I am clueless where to start from as my life has been absolutely shit as of late. To begin with let me talk about my career wherein I work on a low pay scale and there is not literally anything in this corporate world to drive me by. I mean growing up I have always hated desk jobs but I was left with no option after graduation with nothing other than a BA degree and financial problems of my family. Later I fall in love with my colleague and mistook her as someone who could change my destiny and life as a whole, only if she would have accepted my proposal. Her rejection shattered me and made my sickening life worse than ever. If anything I wanna see right now is two of us as a couple. She doesn’t feel the same way I do but she wishes and wants me to bring the best out of myself in my career that I am having a hard time figuring out. She is gonna marry a guy of her choice and here I am with no passion, hobbies, friends and nor something I can call a full satisfying job, who can’t do anything to make her mine.

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

I can understand how hopeless it feels when absolutely nothing goes right and everything seems to be going in the wrong direction. Your degree and financial difficulties do seem to have put you down but there must have been some substantial achievements in your life . The fact that you still have a job in hand shows that you are lucky as many people have been laid off work this year. You haven’t mentioned your family members. Count your blessings and work hard on them. I am sure if you strive hard and work on yourself you will do well in all walks of life.. personal and professional.

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Hello Therapist’ in the subject. Shh… don’t worry, we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous!

Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is an infotainment feature. The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for infotainment purposes only. By submitting your queries to Pinkvilla, you agree that we may use and edit it partially /full for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers. The advice given is not to be used as a substitute for consultation with a professional psychologist or other professional health or medical provider.

Also Read: Hello Therapist: I am married & feel guilty for getting attracted to a guy in my gym; What should I do?

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×