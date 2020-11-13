  1. Home
Hello Therapist: We are dating for 11 years but since the lockdown, he feels distant; Is he having an affair?

Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road is here with us to solve your anonymous relationship doubts. Check it out
Hello Therapist: We are dating for 11 years but since the lockdown, he feels distant; Is he having an affair?
Hello Therapist,

I am a 30-year-old woman and have been dating my boyfriend for the last 11 years. Initially, our parents opposed our relationship but now they have accepted. However, during the lockdown, I saw a change in my boyfriend’s behaviour. We didn’t meet for 4 months and now I feel he is having an affair. Should I confront him?

Hello Pinkvilla Reader, 

It’s easy to assume things because of lack of communication. Keep observing him for a few days more. You should definitely talk it over but with a calm and non-accusatory tone. There could be many more reasons for his change in behaviour. Follow your instincts but keep a neutral tone. 

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Hello Therapist’ in the subject. Shh… don’t worry, we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous!

Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is an infotainment feature. The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for infotainment purposes only. By submitting your queries to Pinkvilla, you agree that we may use and edit it partially /full for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers. The advice given is not be used as a substitute for consultation with a professional psychologist or other professional health or medical provider.

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Sometimes its good to takea few steps back ward and take a break. try talking to him irregularly . if he is still interested , try to get married - which is a sure shot way of cementing any relation ship .if not , its time for both of you to move on grace fully .

