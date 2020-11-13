Hello Therapist: We are dating for 11 years but since the lockdown, he feels distant; Is he having an affair?
I am a 30-year-old woman and have been dating my boyfriend for the last 11 years. Initially, our parents opposed our relationship but now they have accepted. However, during the lockdown, I saw a change in my boyfriend’s behaviour. We didn’t meet for 4 months and now I feel he is having an affair. Should I confront him?
It’s easy to assume things because of lack of communication. Keep observing him for a few days more. You should definitely talk it over but with a calm and non-accusatory tone. There could be many more reasons for his change in behaviour. Follow your instincts but keep a neutral tone.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Sometimes its good to takea few steps back ward and take a break. try talking to him irregularly . if he is still interested , try to get married - which is a sure shot way of cementing any relation ship .if not , its time for both of you to move on grace fully .