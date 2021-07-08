Here are the 5 best gifts to say sorry and win back your space in the relationship

Mere words are not enough to show that you repent your mistake. Say it with cute gifts that make them accept your apology for sure.

Any kind of bond between two people in a relationship. It could be friendship, love or a casual relationship that has no particular label. But one common thing is that all bonds face issues and problems from time to time but instead of ending it right there and acting like strangers for the rest of your life, understand and take responsibility for your actions. If you are the one wrong, say sorry and ask for their forgiveness genuinely and let the ego go. Here are 5 products you can gift your special one to win them back.

Chocolate Box

Show with a box of chocolates and put on a cute sweet expression on your face. One can’t say no unless and until you have done something really serious to break their heart.

Price: 26 USD

Succulent Planter

Plants are much like babies. They need care and attention to grow well. Gifting someone this cute planter will be a meaningful present that they will cherish forever. It also marks the beginning of something new in life.

Price: 39 USD

Wooden Frame

Create a collage of your favourite photos and prove to them how much they mean to you and how much you value their presence in your life. These framed photos carrying the best memories of you both will bring a smile and develop the affection to forgive you for your mistake.

Price: 15 USD

Thai cooking kit

Spend some time with them and explain your thoughts. And instead of going on a boring date, put on your chef’s hat and cook them a meal. This move is really gonna melt their heart.

Price: 35 USD

Stuffed animal

A colourful cute toy is a wonderful gift. This dinosaur pillow is a winning choice to win their heart back. No matter what their age is, everyone loves their snuggly stuffed toy to play with.

Price: 48 USD

Most importantly, don’t play the blame game or say confusing meaningless thoughts. Just be sorry and promise to never do a thing that will bring their heart again. A true apology starts with self-realisation.

