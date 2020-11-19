HERE are 5 EASY ways to have a tight knit friends circle that everybody craves for

Everybody needs a group of friends on whom they can rely on and who they can ping in the time of need. Here are 5 ways to have a close-knit circle of friends and have a deeper bond with them.

Life can be hard. With the constant peer pressure, work pressure, dwindling relationships, we all need a group to fall back on. People who we can trust and confide in. Who we know, will always have our back and will always be there in the time of need. A group of friends who will support us no matter what and who will be our pillar of strength.

While we all have friends, a basic social group with whom we interact and meet occasionally. These people are our friends and not confidants per se. We can laugh and have a good time with them, but we do not feel secure or protected with them. Making friends can be hard, here are 5 ways to not just make friends, but to make a tight-knit friend circle.

Go out

The more you go out and meet new people, the more chances there are for you to make friends and a strong bond with them.

Interact

Reach out to your existing friends and push yourself to make an effort to connect with them on a deeper level and form that strong bond.

Plan events

Plan a get-together or a laidback lunch to catch up with your friends and get to know what’s going on in their lives.

Make an extra effort

If you tend to feel lonely and bored, then you have to make an extra effort to rectify this. Be persistent and keep talking to people and be regularly in touch with them to develop a strong friendship.

Keep egos aside

Ego issues can break strong friendships. When with friends, keep your ego aside to avoid unnecessary ego clashes and to just connect with them and be yourself without any defence mechanisms.

Also Read: Tired of being alone? Here's how to make new friends as an adult

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×