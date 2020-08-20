  1. Home
HERE are the 5 signs of an unhealthy and a toxic relationship

Not all relationships are picture perfect like shown in the dazzling movies. Some relationships are like a rollercoaster ride with ups and downs. Here are the 5 signs of an unhealthy relationship that you should know.
Not all romantic relationships are rainbows and sunshine. Toxic relationships can ruin your mental well-being and drain energy out of you, leaving you exhausted and distraught. Although everyone has a tiny unhealthy behaviour at times, it's important to be sure of those unhealthy signs and drifting apart from it. If you feel these unhealthy signs in your relationship, it’s important to trust your gut and shift to a healthy relationship before they escalate to physical and mental abuse.

1. Possessiveness
Possessiveness is basically being overprotective for someone. Although jealousy is a normal human emotion, it can take a ugly road when someone tries to control every little activity in your life. Getting upset over someone you texted, feeling threatened by someone you hung out with and stalking you are all the signs of a toxic and unhealthy relationship.
 
2. Guilt
If someone blames you for the things that are out of your control and makes you feel responsible for their own actions, it's a toxic trait. You can definitely support and motivate a person, but it’s not your job to keep anyone happy. Pressuring you to do something you don’t want to or hurting themselves if you don’t do something they want, is a big red sign of an unhealthy relationship.

3. Manipulation
Manipulation is basically someone trying to force you to do something you don’t want to do with every way possible. If someone tries to influence your actions, thoughts and emotions, then it’s a bad sign.
 
4. Betrayal
If someone proves to be disloyal or involved in activities that might hurt you on purpose, that is betrayal. If they cheat on you or share your personal information without your consent to others, that’s a sign to move on.

5. Sabotaging
If someone keeps you away from doing things that you like to do for purposely ruining your reputation or achievements, then it’s time to throw them out of life. Behaviour like talking ill about you, starting rumours about you is also sabotage.

