HERE are the 5 tell tale signs that it's more than a crush

Confused as to what your special someone means to you? Have a look at these signs to figure out whether it’s just a crush or something real.

You’ve crushed on them for a long time. You both know each other well. If you’ve developed an inexplicable bond with them and can’t wait to meet them again, chances are it’s no longer just a crush. It has grown into something much more meaningful and mature. You both have developed a certain level of understanding with each other which is hard to find these days.

There are times when you both know that there is a spark and an undeniable chemistry but aren’t sure enough to do something about it. So here are 5 signs to consider when you think it has gone beyond the crush stage.

You love talking to each other

Whenever you are together, the conversation just flows. It is very easy for you to open up to them and to share your deepest and darkest secrets with them without the fear of them judging you.

You respect a difference of opinion

If at times, there are conflicting viewpoints, you both know how to take it in your stride and do not let it turn into a heated argument.

It’s not just physical attraction

It has gone past the stage of dressing up and being overly conscious of your appearance. You both like each other for who you two are as a person.

You feel secure

If they don’t reply for hours, you don’t feel the need to message them again as you are secure enough and have faith in them.

Your family knows them

You have introduced them to your parents and they seem to have developed a rapport with them.

