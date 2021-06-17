Here are 5 things all millennial fathers do that their parents didn’t

Millennial dads are much more progressive than their parents and they now understand their children in a better way. So, here are 5 things shared by Dr. Santosh Kumar K, Consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician, that all millennial fathers would do that their parents didn’t.

Millennials fathers grew up in a different time and a different environment. In their time, there were a lot of things that were different, and their lifestyle was not like the lifestyle that children have today. While on the subject, here are six things shared by Dr. Santosh Kumar K, Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore, that millennial fathers do differently than their fathers.

Bond

One thing that millennial dads are doing differently is that they are spending as much time with their family as possible. They are connecting through different activities like watching a movie together as a family, playing a board game, cooking together, going out for walks or sports, etc. Millennial dads are trying to bond with their family and feel close to them. They are trying to get to know their kids better through these activities and talking through these things.

Take ‘parental’ leave

Originally this ‘parental’ leave was known as ‘maternal leave’. However, now with changing times, fathers are also taking up the responsibility to be caretaker of their child. Now not only mothers take up the responsibility to take time off from their work but also fathers.

Be more understanding

Millennial dads are trying to be more open and understanding with their children. They are recognising that their child’s teen years are not very easy. Millennial dads are understanding that they also have to undergo a lot of pressure and stress from school and excessive competition in their generation.

Keep up with the times

Dads are trying to be okay with the fact that their children might have girlfriends or boyfriends. During their times, fathers used to be very strict about these things. However, millennial dads understand it and even take an effort and meet the person. They are also trying to be sensitive as well as accepting if their child is queer.

Try to learn from their child

In olden times, father being the authority figure and the breadwinner of the family, there was not much of ‘taking help/ideas of their kids’. However, nowadays dads openly listen to their kids and are open to taking ideas from their children.

