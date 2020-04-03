Here are 6 unique ways to tell someone you love them without actually saying it; Check it out

Not all of us have the guts to open up and tell someone how we feel without knowing what's in their heart but there are some simple but unique ways to tell someone that you love them without saying it out aloud.

It's not easy to bare your soul to someone and tell them what's on your mind. Expressing your feelings and telling someone that you love them is never easy. Opening up and being vulnerable in front of someone else is not easy. We all fear rejection and putting ourselves in a place where we're at the risk of heartbreak cannot be easy. This is why testing the waters can be your way out. While love can fill your heart with warmth and affection, it's just too big of a risk to take without knowing what's coming your way. Once you know that you love someone and are absolutely sure, you want to know what's on their mind too and the best way to do it is to drop hints and gauge their reaction. Understanding their feelings can help you figure out if you should speak your heart out or wait it out. This is why we all need to know the art of telling someone that you love them without actually saying it.

Here are some ways to show someone that you love them.

1. A single touch can speak volumes. You can tell someone how you feel about them by hugging them for a few seconds too long or just intertwine your fingers in theirs or just by the brush of the hand.

2. Do thoughtful things for them. Make them their favourite meal or order their favourite food item or beverage when they miss out their meal or just out of love and gratitude.

3. Pay attention to their needs, likes and dislikes. Showing that you know and understand their likes and dislikes. Watch their favourite shows with them and wear their favourite colour to show that you care.

4. Surprise them by doing unexpected things. Do their chores for them or help them with their work when they're stuck or struggling with something. Help them out every now and then and show them that they can depend on you.

5. Make them laugh. There's no better way to tell someone you love them than making them laugh and smile. Add some happiness to their life and lighten up the mood.

6. Be a part of their life by spending time with them and be a part of their daily routine. Lend them your ear and listen to them when they need it and stand by them always.

