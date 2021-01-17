HERE are 7 ways to revive the spark in a relationship after the honeymoon phase is over

The honeymoon phase in a relationship refers to the magical period when everything seems exciting and everlasting. However, there soon comes a time when this excitement fades away unknowingly. Here are 7 tips to refresh that spark and keep your relationship alive.

When you first start dating someone, everything seems exciting in the beginning. Falling in love can be an all consuming experience where sparks are flying, energies are high and you are feeling ecstatic in each other’s company. This excitement soon starts to fade away when the initial stage is over as you start seeing each other’s flaws and habits more closely. You start drifting back to earth and soon this realisation hits that things may not always be rosy and nice as it may seem.

Even the best of relationships get rusty over a period of time and reality starts hitting close to home. You may take each other for granted, communication will become lesser, you may have heated arguments and the romance will start to fade away. All of this is normal and bound to happen as these are the stages you go through while in a relationship. However, there are ways to revive the love and keep the romance alive.

Here are 7 exciting ways to revive the spark and be closer to your partner keeping the love active.

Be communicative

The key to a good relationship is communication. Communicating all your problems, worries, thoughts and secrets brings you closer as a couple. It is always better to talk it out and communicate your feelings instead of keeping them buried inside. By keeping things bottled up and suppressing your emotions, it creates a toxic and a negative environment where you tend to ignore important aspects of a relationship. You should be transparent with your partner about your feelings and learn to reciprocate.

Do not let your partner ‘sleep over it’

Arguments and fights are an inevitable part of your relationship. No matter how hard you try you cannot ignore it let it go away. Hence, it is important to resolve these matters instantly than delaying it. Do not let your partner sleep over it and get away with it by feeling neglected. Instead, talk it out and resolve the fight then and there.

Listen actively

One of the most important things to do is to listen to your partner’s needs. Listen to what they are saying and try to come up with solutions in a cool and calm manner. Empathise with their feelings and try to be more of a friend who is willing to help.

Socialise more often

Go out and socialise with your friends. Being in each other’s company all the time makes things boring and predictable. Sometimes, it is good to meet others, go on double dates or go on trips together as a couple. Find new ways to bring excitement in your relationship.

Break the pattern

By doing the same thing every day it might get monotonous. Break the pattern and plan on doing some activities together, go on a vacation, go for movie outings, meet your friends or plan something exciting at home. You can set up a date night on your terrace or simply go stargazing in nature.

House chores

You can always divide and rule in the house. By doing chores together or diving them equally will give you the time and space to introspect and miss each other. It will bring you closer and make you realise the importance of your partner in your life.

Stop overthinking and analysing every situation

The root of every problem is overthinking. By doing this, you are forcing yourself to think negatively towards your partner or your relationship. Stop picking out reasons to fight with them unnecessary and focus more on good things. Evoke good feelings in each other by positive and optimistic about the future.

