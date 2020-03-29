Here are some fun new routines that every couple can start during the coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a complete lockdown in the country which means that we're all trapped at home with limited entertainment options but don't worry there are some fun routines that you can start with your partner to make your relationship better while you quarantine together.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a full-fledged lockdown in the country. As the death toll and confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise, we're all stuck at home quarantined for our own safety. Staying quarantined with our loved ones is tough as it's leading to a lot of clashes now that the entertainment options are limited due to the hit that the entertainment industry has taken. A lot of couples have started having issues due to the lack of normalcy. Now that restaurants, malls, gyms and every other public place have shut down, it has left couples with nothing much to do and the stress of the outbreak is getting to people. Moreover, the lack of social interaction is stressing couples out the point that many couples are encountering relationship problems. The regular routines of couples have been disrupted which is adding on the stress of not being able to get out of the house due to health crisis. Having a routine is important for our mental and emotional wellbeing and every couple can start some fun new routines during the quarantine to get a sense of normalcy and improve their relationship.

Here are some fun routines that couples can start while being home quarantine.

1. With the gyms and parks being shut down, it has become difficult for people to get some exercise done but you can start working out together at home. Help each other work out and indulge in some yoga or meditation together. This will help you both relax.

2. Cook together. Now that most restaurants have shut and the maids have stopped coming, you're left to fend for yourself. Spend time together in the kitchen. Cook your meals together. This will give you time to cook up some kitchen romance.

3. Watch a tv series together on an online streaming website or app. This will give you time to bond together over something that you both enjoy watching.

4. Have a games night every now and then. Pick some games that you both enjoy playing and indulge each other. You can play card games, board games, trivia, video games or even online multiplayer games that you both like.

5. Learn a dance routine together. There are a lot of videos online that can help you learn a dance routine. Pick a song and shake a leg together.

6. Use that scented candle that you've been saving and bring out those amazing essential oils and indulge in a spa session at home. Pamper each other with a pedicure or massage.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More