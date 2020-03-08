Here are some things you will relate to if your pet is your BFF

Do you share everything with your pet and long to be with them over the weekends? If yes, then here are somethings you will relate to if your pet is not only your family but also your BFF.

Pets are adorable, kind, giving, nurturing, warm and compassionate. They never judge you, diss you or leave you in time of distress. They make you happy more than any human does and always know how to cheer you up. Yes, you have to clean their poop and teach them how to behave, but at least you know that they are listening to you and respecting you for who you are. They value your presence and get jealous if you don't give them the much-needed attention.

If you have a pet, and if your pet is your BFF, then I am sure you'll relate to all these things. Having a pet as your BFF is a blessing in disguise. If you think your pet is more than your BFF- it's a part of your family, then we are sure you'll relate to all the signs given below.

Things you will relate to if your pet is your BFF.

Your phone background, gallery and social media accounts are filled with the photos and videos of your pet doing something adorable, even if it's sleeping or eating.

You constantly use your pet as an excuse to leave a party early, not just because you need to feed them (you made sure of that) but because you want to hang with them.

You prefer Netflix and chill with your pet on a Saturday night than going out with your friends for a party.

You have full-on conversations with your pet, and interpret their stares, blinks and tail swishes as acceptable methods of reply.

When people talk about how adorable and smart their pet is, you constantly think that your pet is smarter than that and is the cutest than any pet.

You know that your pet won't judge you hence you tell your pet all of your secrets, rant about people and work and your life.

Even if you complain about them and all the poop you have to clean up, you know that your pet isn’t just your best friend — it’s family, too.

