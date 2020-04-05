Here are some unfair expectations that we should not have from our partner

It's okay to expect certain things from our partner and our relationship but it is also important to keep our expectations fair and realistic because unfair and unrealistic expectations can damage a relationship.

When you're in a relationship with someone, you build a life together and it's not uncommon for people to have expectations from the person with whom they plan to spend the rest of their life. It's completely alright to expect certain things from your partner when you share your lives and goals but it's important to understand when your expectations begin to cross lines and do damage. Sometimes we end up having unrealistic expectation from our partner which can be unfair to them. Our expectations can also lead to unequal and unfair conditions in a relationship which can take a toll on our partner and our love life. This may cause our partner to resent us or change themselves and when they are unable to live up to our expectations, it can make us feel disappointed and annoyed. It can also make us feel that we're settling for less and harming our relationship and making it unhealthy and toxic. This is why it's important to identify unfair expectations and stop them from damaging your relationship.

Here are some unfair and unrealistic expectations that you shouldn't have from your partner.

1. We all have moments when we expect our partner to just read our mind and figure out our wants and needs without having to tell them. Your partner may know you well but they're no mind reader and they may not be able to figures the specifics and it's wrong to expect that from them and then be angry when they are unable to live up to your expectations.

2. Often people expect their partner to run the entire household and look after the home singlehandedly. It is important to remember that you both are equals in a relationship and it's wrong to expect your partner to be your housekeeper after a long day at work. Even if your partner decides to stay home and run it, it's important to do your bit to help them out.

3. It's not uncommon for people to expect perfection from their partner. We all want the good things but in a relationship, we have to understand that mess-ups are bound to happen and your partner is also a human being and is bound to making mistakes. It's not fair to expect them to never make any mistakes or make it difficult for them to earn forgiveness.

4. Many times we expect our partner to agree with us and want the same things from life but it's important to understand that even though you both are in love with each other, you are two individuals and it's alright to have different opinions, goals and perspectives. You will have to learn to accept that your partner wants different things from life and agree to disagree.

5. We often expect our partner to take the lead in a relationship and handle problems and fights the way we want but every person is different. Your partner may want to deal with the problem head-on or they may want time to cool off and then deal with it or they may simply go with the flow.

