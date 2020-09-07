Here’s how to be more mindful about maintaining friendships

Having trouble maintaining friendships? Read on to know some ways to foster friendships with mindfulness.

“Good company in a journey makes the way seem shorter” – Izaak Walton

We all need friends to survive the journey of life filled with ups and downs. They are the family we choose – people who grow, learn, adapt and have an impact on our lives. But not everyone is blessed to have that in their life. Why is it that some people are always surrounded by people who actually love them, while others are unable to maintain a healthy friendship?

Practising mindfulness, in general, will not only help you understand the meaning of living in the present in a non-judgemental way but help you maintain your relationships. In a spirit of self-care, mindfulness helps improve the quality of life and make you feel a bit better with each passing day. You will be surprised how it will also impact your social circle and be a better friend.

Here are some simple ways you can practice being mindful to develop more meaningful, connected friendships.

1- Be more mindful of what they are saying. Listen carefully without any judgement, and don’t make any assumptions. Ask questions that matter to understand their point to let them know you care.

2- Don’t share the stories they tell you with other people. It might seem tempting to share stories, but the person to whom the story belongs is the one who should be telling it. Being mindful of what your friend shares with you can go a long way.

3- Instead of assuming things on your own, be kind and more compassionate when approaching your friend. You will learn a great deal from their individuality and their interests.

4- Be mindfully reliable in the relationship. Recognise what kind of reliability your friend wants and be there for them.

5- Be there for your friends when they are at their lowest points as well. It is great to spend moments of happiness together, but you should be someone your friend can count on.

