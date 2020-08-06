Here’s how can you attract a man based on the type of his personality

When you try to make a man fall in love with you, it’s better to know about his personality first because people are different from each other. So, here are three types of men and how to impress them.

Conserver type

These men are focused on security, stability, money, future and health. They need a lot of space in their personal life. They are not the typical romantic ones and want their partners to be flexible, understanding and comfortable. Women can often be frustrated with them as they need personal space very often and are highly concerned about money and career. They need women who can appreciate little things in life and motivate them to reach their goals. They need to complete trust from their partner.

Connector type Connector type lives in the moment. They like to enjoy every bit of their life taking risks and experiencing new things. The main problem with this type of guy is that they are not so concerned about their responsibilities and this becomes a problem in the relationship. He is attracted to a woman who has high self-esteem and prioritises him first in her life. She has to be desirable and a part of every adventure of his. Collaborator type These are people-pleaser. They like to socialise a lot and can easily get along with friends and family. They just want to be appreciated by others. They are generally good at taking care of their partner's emotions, but their people-pleasing personality might be a problem. They can easily get involved in a crowd which becomes annoying for many women. He would be attracted to women who are also social butterflies. She needs to make him feel accepted and support his trait of socialising.

