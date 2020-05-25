Here’s how to comfort your partner when they are stressed

Is your partner going through a stressed time? Here is how you can comfort them without judging them.

Everyone experiences stress at some point in their lives. If you’re in a relationship, you must have seen your partner being overwhelmed by certain situations in life. Seeing your partner stressing out is one of the hardest things you have to deal with. It becomes even more difficult when your significant other refuses to accept that they’re stressed out. So, what should you do in such a situation?

Before we dive into the tips, it is important to know that if one partner is stressed out it might create tension in the relationship as well - one more reason why you need to help them get out of the stressed-out zone. No matter how upset your partner is, there are a lot of ways you can try to calm them down and comfort them.

Here are some helpful tips to comfort your partner when they’re stressed out:

1) Always keep in mind your partner’s personality when trying to comfort them. What works for you might not work for them. When you figure that out, listen to them without judging them and validate their feelings. This brings us two important points.

2) Validate their concerns by telling them you understand how hard it is for them. Don’t bring in your experiences or concerns as that might make them feel worse.

3) Sometimes your partner might be stressed over a petty thing or they might not sound rational. But try to be understanding and listen to them carefully. They might feel the judgement coming from you even if you don’t say it out loud. So, it is important to stay attentive and be understanding.

4) Tell them you love them and ask them what you can do to help them. It might seem simple but these words make a big difference when your partner is stressed out.

5) Do something special for them. It doesn’t have to be a grand gesture, just helping in the chores may work. The important thing here is to make your partner realize that you acknowledge their feelings.

6) You can’t find a solution every time they get stressed, sometimes all you need to do is be there. Sometimes just being present in their sorrow might work instead of trying new ways to calm them down. It all comes back to listening and being there for them.

