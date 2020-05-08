Here’s how to deal with relationship problems during the lockdown

Is your relationship going through a tough time due to the lockdown? Here is how you can resolve the issues and don’t let it ruin it for you.

COVID-19 has impacted our lives in more ways than one. While we are all trying to adapt to this sudden change in our lifestyle, we can’t ignore the problems it has created for our relationships. From spending too much together to being in a long-distance relationship, there’s a host of problems your relationship might have to overcome. These problems are not something you can’t resolve. For starters, there are far worse things going on in the world right now.

Embrace the fact that you’re healthy and fit. Times might be difficult but that doesn’t have to be the end for your relationship. While the lockdown does have a fair share of bumps, trying to plan out things with your partner can make it a lot more tolerable. Remember, every cloud has a silver lining!

On that note, here are some of the common relationship problems that might occur during the lockdown and how you can deal with them.

You’re stuck in a long-distance relationship

Even next door seems like long-distance right now. The thought of not being able to see each other even if you live in the same city can be daunting. But you can keep your relationship healthy and thriving by doing more than just call each other while scrolling through Instagram. You can cook together, eat together or watch Netflix together – make the most of the virtual time you get with each other.

You just got into a new relationship

Going into quarantine has given you a lot of time to know the person better on an emotional level. Utilize this time to learn about each other. Have open discussions and tell each other the important things you would want your partner to know.

You are living with your in-laws

Have you recently shifted with your in-laws during the lockdown? It might feel intense but you should look at the positives here. Look at it as an opportunity to build a better relationship with them. Sometimes some boundaries may get crossed, but try to be mature about it and avoid it if it's possible.

The spark is slowly vanishing

With so much going on, are you getting stressed? You might feel distant with your partner despite being so close to each other. It may seem like the spark in the relationship is slowly disappearing. But you can work on it by trying different things like doing some fun activities together, dressing up, cooking together, etc.

You just broke up with your boyfriend/girlfriend

Breakups are really hard and spending time alone at your house can make things worse. What you should do is try to reach out to a friend and let it all out. If you don’t wish to do that, try to divert your mind to something you always wanted to do but couldn’t. Starting a blog, or applying for the job you always wanted or planning out the things you want to do once the lockdown is over.

