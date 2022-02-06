Here’s how to get him to commit to being in a relationship with you

Falling in love can be heady feeling. You probably wait for his call all the time, and get butterflies in your tummy when he texts you. But time and space are important things early in a relationship. So, if you’ve spoken already that week, you must fight the urge to keep calling him or sending multiple messages. Let him live his life while you focus on other aspects of your life. If you find this difficult, then take a look at some ways to get him to naturally commit to being in a relationship with you.

Build an emotional bond before exploring intimacy

It may be tempting to give in when your crush is wooing you. However, it would be wise to refrain from intimacy and work on the emotional connection you share with your mate. Learn the little things about each other and come to care for each other’s ambitions and goals. It would help you enjoy the intimacy way more when it occurs later on if you have a strong bond with your lover.

Allow him the chance to chase you

Men adore the process of desiring someone and setting out to win over their heart. So, let him be consumed by thoughts of you and work to win your affections. You would surely enjoy the courtship phase where he exerts his charm to make you fall in love with him.

Don’t be clingy or demand commitment

Stalking him on social media or lingering outside his home hoping to see him would border on clingy. This tends to repel men. Don’t even ask mutual friends of your to check up on him. Simply give him time and allow him to reach out to you.

Acting clingy and wanting to talk for a couple of hours each day or even demanding he commit to you too soon would make you come across as too available. This is not something you want as you want to be a cherished prize that is eventually won over when you get into a relationship mutually.

