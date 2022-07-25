Here’s how to know that your emotional baggage is hampering your relationship

A lot of us have something intense in our hearts that we usually carry around without even knowing about it. Unsettled emotional mayhem from a traumatic past relationship or not getting proper closure, a bad breakup or any kind of up-in-the-air emotional ordeal in the bygone years can carry problems from one to subsequent. This emotional baggage can affect your actions and behaviour in the forthcoming relationships if you don’t tackle it. The volume of this disturbance and paying heed to how exactly you carry it are the two ways that can help you in getting rid of it while saving your current or future relationships from any kind of distress. But how do you get sure of this? Here we pin down a number of signs that you should strive for:

You remain close off

If you are in a relationship or reach a certain point (like physical intimacy) and you still don’t feel a sense of emotional investment towards them that means you have the fear for attachment. Pay heed when your own partner or someone close gives you comments like you’re shutting down or challenging to read. Think about these things and tackle them with a valid reason because it means that you have restricted yourself to commitment.

You get a whole lotta needier

A surge to be with your partner increases when you enter into a fresh relationship. We constantly need reassurance about love and seek constant care because everything is new. This behaviour and attitude are fine to a certain extent but if you are over-needy than your partner, then it might mean that your need for reassurance is inflated because of a bad past experience. This can put imbalanced pressure on your partner and can dent their enjoyment. Think about why is this happening and try to distract yourself.

You feel emotionally shattered

People with emotional baggage often feel devastated and drained. Unclear emotional things can wreak havoc on your energy levels, affect your beliefs towards yourselves and make you feel like you are not good enough for love. It will keep you withdrawn from others. If you have been noticing these signs for a long time or do not feel contented with yourself, that may be why.

You judge or refabricate your last relationship

Some people carry the extremes of emotional baggage that they start moulding their current relationship just like their last one. They constantly compare their partner, bring out the differences and try to convert their current partner into an ex. This is a clear-cut sign that you carry the emotional luggage of your last relationship.

Having issues from a previous relationship is just fine. The key is how you deal with it. Pay heed to the signs, accept them and try to deal with them by talking to your closed ones.

