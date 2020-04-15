Here’s how men show their love for their partner without saying it

If your man also cannot say I love you directly, it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t really love you. There are some other ways men use to express their feelings. Pay a little attention to them.

Not everyone is good at showing their feelings and expressing their love. Especially men often hide their emotions from us, and hence, we cannot find them saying ‘I love you’ that often. But it doesn’t mean that he doesn't care about you. He just cannot say that directly to you. These types of men are generally shy and introvert and they don’t know how convey their feelings to their beloved. But when men cannot express anything by words, they do that by their actions.

The way they care for you, listen to you, defend you, praise of you says a lot about their affection for you. They have their own style to display their love for their partner. It may not be very romantic or thoughtful, but paying keen attention will show you how deeply they are in love with you.

Signs to understand how much your man loves you.

1- He likes being physically close to you. For example, he holds your hand, has his arms around you, hugs you, always sit close to you, etc.

2- He puts a lot of efforts to make you feel loved. He brings random gifts for you, sings a song for you on a special day, makes time to talk to you anyhow, makes sudden plans, etc.

3- He always listens to you properly. Whatever you say he pays attention to it.

4- He remembers every detail about you and will pay attention to anything new about you. If you have recently dyed your hair, he can spot it out quickly by himself.

5- He will talk to you about his future plans. He will like to involve you in all these.

6- Even after a big fight, he cannot stay mad at you for a long time. Whatever happens, he will talk to you once the fight is over.

7- He respects your space. And whenever you need it, he will never question about it.

8- He will always put efforts to fulfil your needs, make you happy and to protect you.

9- He likes to spend time with you. He doesn’t need any special plan for it. He just enjoys your company.

