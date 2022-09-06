Here’s how to navigate generational trauma in your family

A lot of us go through life experiencing a wide array of incidents. While some are joyous occasions, others are sadly more upsetting. The worst of these is experiencing an incident that you know will leave deep scars on your mind. In some cases, this results in generational trauma. For the uninitiated, generational trauma happens when the distressing events experienced by one generation tend to trickle down and have a domino effect by impacting the lives and minds of the coming generations through no fault of theirs.

Such an episode can be hard to heal from, as it affects your daily life as well as your past experiences and memories. Nevertheless, healing from this is the first step to reclaiming your life and enjoying it is the fullest. Read on for a few ways you can navigate this in your life.

Types of Inter-generational trauma

Right from cases of domestic violence between a married couple, to substance abuse and narcotics addictions; generational trauma has many faces. Some people experience cruel cases of child sexual abuse while others are neglected by the parents because of a broken marriage. Then there are some who have crossed borders and become immigrants in a new nation having faced great hardships.

All these cases cause a great deal of strain on the lives of adults involved as well as impacting the lives of children in the family. These young children then carry on with the after effects of the generational trauma.

Confronting the issue and accepting the situation

The first step before you start to heal from this is to get individuals in your family to open up about the incident. A shared learning of each other’s experiences is the only way to accept the gravity of the situation so you can understand what sort of impact or power you have let it have over you your entire life.

The path to healing

Emotional resilience is something you must work on as you walk the path of healing. A great place to start would be to seek counselling if the issue is grave and one that you need some assistance with. However, at home, you can start opening up to your family members and having clear communication with your parents and grandparents to ensure that the traumatic experience cannot hurt you anymore.

