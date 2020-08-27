0
Here’s how to strengthen your relationship with your mom

Do you wish to rebuild a healthy relationship with your mom? If yes, find out how you can do it the right way.
Here's how to strengthen your relationship with your mom

Mothers are special! From a caregiver to a best friend, mothers are the essence of purity and selfless love. But once you grow up, the dynamics of the relationship change. You might want to set some boundaries that don’t always agree with the relationship, which lead to trouble. Since you're here, we are guessing you are ready to strengthen your relationship with your mother despite the existing tension. 

If you too are facing problems in the relationship, but are unable to gear up the courage to have a conversation with your mother, then this post might help you. Regardless of how close you are, sometimes distance and lack of communication make it difficult for people to talk it out. If you don’t know where to begin? Let’s take one step at a time. 

Here’s how you can strengthen your relationship with your mother once again. 

1- To repair a strained relationship, you need to reach out to open up a way to communicate with each other. So, if you have been avoiding the situation, try addressing it to clear the air. 

2- Try to understand her perspective. Sometimes, how we perceive things are different from what the person really wants to say, which leads to misunderstandings. So, try to be more understanding and compassionate. 

3- Don’t be too eager to prove your point instead of listening to her side of the story. In a rage, people focus more on judging then listening. So, this time listen actively to avoid making things worse. 

4- We all make mistakes. Mothers too can make mistakes. When you were little, your mom must have forgiven you for your mistakes, doesn’t she deserve at least the same treatment, if not more? 

5- Do you think that once you hit a rough patch, it becomes impossible to mend relationships? If so, you’re wrong. There is nothing a conversation between two rational human beings, who are willing to make amends, can’t fix. 

6- Set healthy boundaries on what you like or don’t like and let her voice her opinion as well. Setting boundaries is good for every relationship, it will make your bond stronger and healthier. 

In the end, it’s okay to be defensive sometimes. But that shouldn’t affect how you feel about your mother. Even if it seems challenging to have the desired relationship with your mother, try your best. If not mend it, at least you can have some positivity in the relationship. 

