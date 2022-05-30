Here’s how to transform your one-sided love into a budding relationship

When it comes to matters of the heart, almost everyone hopes that the person they’ve been dreaming of will drop down on their knees and render an enchanting love proposal for you. But it can be hard to experience feelings for someone and not know whether they are reciprocated. So, if you have been nursing a crush on someone, it’s probably time to figure out if it is one-sided love or if they feel the same. Use this guide to discern the outcome of your feelings for that special someone.

Work on getting introduced to them

The first step is to find out whether they know you exist. This is mainly in cases where you’ve experienced love at first sight with someone you are unfamiliar with. If they are not a part of your friend circle, check if you have mutual friends in common. The next step is to urge your pal to introduce you to them and work toward building a basic friendship with your crush.

Show them a different side to you so they see you in a positive light

Once you are better acquainted with the object of your affections, you must let them see the best in you. Be it through acts of kindness, discovering mutual interests or learning about something they are passionate about; you must come across as an alluring individual for them to fall for you.

Let them know that they are on your mind

People often do not realise that they may pair well with a friend unless the fact is shoved in their face. So, the next step is to subtly hint that you have feelings for them. Be it going out of your way to help them or checking up on them on a routine basis; let them know that they are on your mind without making them feel uncomfortable or cornered. At this point, they should be making their own feelings known.

However, remember that there is a fine line between probing them to know of their feelings and stalking them. Do not let your mind obsess over your attraction to them. Draw healthy boundaries and accept that a relationship can be built only through mutual feelings.

