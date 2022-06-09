Here’s how you can apologize to your spouse for cheating on them

There is no easy way to accept that you have cheated on your partner. However, to build a long and stable relationship with them, you might want to bring out the instance of infidelity and apologize for it right off the bat to clear the air. This is why many people choose to willingly confess for it can be disastrous if your mate finds out at a later date. If you are mulling over ways to apologize effectively, take a look at some practical ways you can do this without hurting their feelings too much.

The first thing to ensure is that not too much time passes after the affair before you confess. This is because keeping it secret for longer spells will make the betrayal much worse for your partner. If you are afraid of your partner not hearing you out, then choose to pen down your apology in a letter. Even though they may be irate at first, chances are that curiosity will take over and they shall give it a read to know your side of it. Convey that you have ended all communication with the individual who you cheated with and let your partner know how badly you want to make it up to them. Make sure your apology is unconditional, for instance don’t make promises or set conditions by making statements like “If you forgive me this one time, I will…” etc. Be sure to let them take their time before they wish to speak to you. Do not expect a quick response, so that they may compose themselves or come to terms with your infidelity in their own time. Do not blame them for your affair by saying things like you had hit a rough patch in the marriage or that they were acting distant. This is your error, so you must wholeheartedly own up to it.

Coming clean about such a betrayal can be difficult, but it is necessary so that you can move ahead with your relationship having a clear conscience.

Also Read: Love Matters: Warning signs that say your partner is losing interest in you