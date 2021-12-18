Here’s how you can build a strong friendship with your mother in law

If you’re living with your in-laws after marriage, chances are you’ll have a new matriarch in the family who has suddenly replaced your mom. While the shift can feel jarring and at times delightfully new; in all likelihood, it is a bond you will have to nourish for the rest of your life. Hence, if you wish to start off on the right foot, we bring you a few ways in which you can build a strong friendship with your mother-in-law.

Show genuine interest in her life and ask her about her childhood

As women grow up and start focussing on their careers and their families, they leave a part of their childhood behind. Showing genuine interest in your mother-in-law’s life by probing her about her merry childhood days could help her open up to you. You may especially enjoy listening to tales from her youth when she was a newly wed bride just like you. You can be sure that the interest would be returned and she may offer you a safe space to share your woes and recollect merry days from your past.

Start a hobby together

Be it your very own book club, yoga classes or even taking evening walks together, the best way to bond is via a shared activity. Enjoying a hobby together will take the pressure off your relationship and end the power struggle that usually occurs as you both vie for the affections of her son. Once she stops seeing you as a threat and lowers her guard you may find it easy to establish a cherished friendship.

Take short trips together

Whether it is a visit to the mall, a road-trip to a scenic place just outside of town or a trip to the beach, taking short trips with someone is a great way to get to know them better. You may want to spend some time outside of the home environment with her, so that she is no longer busy with housework and can spend quality time relaxing in a serene space with you.

Whether or not you feel the need to befriend your mother-in-law, putting in the effort to do so can earn you a life-long confidante at best, and a few brownie points at worst.

