Here’s how you can confess your love to your best friend

Most of us must have fallen in love with our best friend, at least, once. And this seems to be a tricky situation to be in. From keeping our feeling under the wraps to lying about them, we all end up worrying about losing our friend in the end.

However, most of the time, it becomes important to confess your feelings in front of your best friend. Not only, but it will also save you from the uncalled-for jealousy when your best friend is dating someone else and from the insecurities of losing them.

So, gather some courage and confess your love to your best friend by following these 4 ways.

Give them subtle hints

The first step towards confessing your love to your best friend is always to give them subtle signs. It can be via healthy flirting or by showing them a little extra care, just what you feel is right. However, it should be kept low-key and once you think the time has come you can tell them straight, might as well they are already expecting this from you.

Meet at your favourite spot and tell them

We all have that one favourite spot where we always hang out with our best friends. Be it a café or a garden nearby, the place seems to be like heaven. So, when you decide to confess your love, ask your friend to meet at your favourite spot and tell them why you two are here. Never outrightly utter the 3 magical words, instead begin with saying how you have started seeing them a bit differently. However, don’t keep beating around the bush and be to the point.

A letter with a gift is perfect

Gift them their favourite thing and don’t forget to attach a sweet letter with it expressing your feelings. While some of you may say it’s such an old-school way of confessing love, trust us on this, old is gold. A letter can never go wrong unless your best friend is a bit tech-savvy. Begin your letter with how and when it happened and don’t ask them out. Just express their feelings and leave the rest up to them. If they, too, feel the same way for you, they will reciprocate or let you know, if you don’t get an answer, be happy with the fact that you two can still be friends.

Call them up in the middle of the night

There’s nothing called a right time to call up your best friend. You have all the liberty to message them all night or call them at 3 AM without any good reason. After all, that’s the beauty of friendship. So, if you don’t get a chance to confess your love face-to-face, call your best friend at night when they are free and tell them how you have been feeling lately. Don’t make it awkward by telling them unnecessary things, just do it beautifully without any ifs and buts.

While the aforementioned ways will definitely come to your rescue if you have been looking for ways to confess your love, it is always good to first know how your friend would react to it. If they are already in a relationship, either refrain from doing so or do it just to let your feelings out. Don’t expect them to say yes just because you are friends. Also, don’t constantly emphasise the fact that this will never change your relationship or ask them about the same since it can make things worse for you. Let it all happen naturally.

