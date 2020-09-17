  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Here’s why hugging your loved ones is good for your health

Did you know those warm hugs don’t just make us feel good but are healthy for us? Here’s everything you need to know.
3939 reads Mumbai
relationship advice,Love & Relationships,hugging,benefits of huggingHere’s why hugging your loved ones is good for your health
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Doesn’t it feel amazing to have someone you can hug and make the stress go away? In the turmoil of life, nothing feels better than having someone by your side to enjoy the act of extensive hugging. Touch is something that we can’t ignore as it instantly uplifts the mood and makes you feel protected. To add to the allure of this social practice, scientists have found that there are many health benefits of hugging. 

There’s no doubt that hugging gives a feeling of connectedness and social support like no other. According to reports, hugging triggers the brain to produce chemicals like dopamine and serotonin, which provides a host of health benefits including decreasing blood pressure, reducing inflammation, maintaining an ideal weight and even boosting cognitive power. 

Don’t believe us? Here are six science-backed reasons why you should do more hugging. 

1- According to the National Library of Medicine, hugging may boost your heart health. A study compared 200 adults and found that the group that held hands and hugged showed greater reductions in blood pressure than those who sat in silence for the same amount of time. 

2- According to studies, hugs are a great way to show support to someone going through a tough time. It reduces the stress of the person being comforted as well as the person doing the comforting.

3- Since it reduces stress, it may protect you against illnesses and reduce your chance to get sick. 

4- There is a chemical called oxytocin in the body that is associated with happiness and less stress. Scientists have found that this hormone rises when we hug or touch, which helps in reducing blood pressure and stress. 

5- Another positive effect of hugging is that it helps those with low self-esteem. It should come as no surprise that hugging is comforting, and it can even help reduce people’s fears about their existence. 

6- Touch is a great way to communicate with one another. Hugging is a very comforting and communicative type of touch that helps one send messages to one another that touches the soul.

ALSO READ: 5 Ways to forgive your partner when you are hurt and let go of things

Credits :healthline, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement