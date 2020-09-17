Here’s why hugging your loved ones is good for your health

Did you know those warm hugs don’t just make us feel good but are healthy for us? Here’s everything you need to know.

Doesn’t it feel amazing to have someone you can hug and make the stress go away? In the turmoil of life, nothing feels better than having someone by your side to enjoy the act of extensive hugging. Touch is something that we can’t ignore as it instantly uplifts the mood and makes you feel protected. To add to the allure of this social practice, scientists have found that there are many health benefits of hugging.

There’s no doubt that hugging gives a feeling of connectedness and social support like no other. According to reports, hugging triggers the brain to produce chemicals like dopamine and serotonin, which provides a host of health benefits including decreasing blood pressure, reducing inflammation, maintaining an ideal weight and even boosting cognitive power.

Don’t believe us? Here are six science-backed reasons why you should do more hugging.

1- According to the National Library of Medicine, hugging may boost your heart health. A study compared 200 adults and found that the group that held hands and hugged showed greater reductions in blood pressure than those who sat in silence for the same amount of time.

2- According to studies, hugs are a great way to show support to someone going through a tough time. It reduces the stress of the person being comforted as well as the person doing the comforting.

3- Since it reduces stress, it may protect you against illnesses and reduce your chance to get sick.

4- There is a chemical called oxytocin in the body that is associated with happiness and less stress. Scientists have found that this hormone rises when we hug or touch, which helps in reducing blood pressure and stress.

5- Another positive effect of hugging is that it helps those with low self-esteem. It should come as no surprise that hugging is comforting, and it can even help reduce people’s fears about their existence.

6- Touch is a great way to communicate with one another. Hugging is a very comforting and communicative type of touch that helps one send messages to one another that touches the soul.

