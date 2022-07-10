Here's how first-time fathers can be more supportive of breastfeeding moms

While a pregnancy is mainly a physical journey that a woman experiences, it is usually a joint endeavour you undertake with your partner. Nevertheless, it is not uncommon for women to experience postpartum depression after the birth of a baby, so as a husband and parenting partner you must watch out for warning signs of this.

If you have been a working dad and your partner has been taking care of the baby along with her own office work, she probably has more on her plate than you realise. So, if you have been looking for ways to be more supportive of your mate after childbirth, read on.

Identify and takeover major chores your wife struggles with

It can be helpful to have a heart-to-heart chat with her where she conveys the major chores that she struggles with on a daily basis. Be it cooking 3 meals for the family or changing nappies all day, or other chores; you can divide them up between other family members and yourself to take it off her plate. If you live alone as a couple, you can always consider hiring help to alleviate her burden.

Make sure she has me-time to safeguard her mental health

When you are constantly responsible for the health and safety of a new-born right after their birth it can get difficult to take time off for yourself. No matter whether it is for having a long shower, eating a leisurely meal or giving yourself some relaxation and rest. New moms also have an erratic sleep schedule as they will be waking every few hours to breastfeed the baby. At such a time it is important for you to ensure that your wife has time off to safeguard her mental health.

Revive the love between you with date night to keep the spark alive

Your spouse may be the perfect mom, a great asset to her work place and even a contributing member of your household. But she still needs those special few moments with you every so often where she’s taken out on a date or wooed. Keeping the spark of romance alive between you two may be tough as you live the busy life of new parents, but it is vital to balance your lives.

Furthermore, monthly date night can help you keep sight of the couple you once were minus the baby, which can do wonders for your relationship.

