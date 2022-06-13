Here's how to know if she likes you or is taking advantage of your friendship

The age-old belief that a guy and a girl cannot be friends has little to no basis. Therefore, people today enjoy thriving friendships with the opposite sex. Things however, do get a little complicated when one of them catches feelings. If you have been having a crush on your girl best friend, then read on to know whether she really likes you or simply finds it convenient to have you help her out in every facet of life.

She actively tries to stop you from dating other women

When in a relationship it is natural for you to get jealous if your partner finds other people attractive. Therefore, if you find that your friendship with your girl best friend has gotten close and she objects with you dating other people or actively discourages you from having other crushes then she may have feelings for you.

However, if she has a boyfriend or is encouraging the affections that other men have toward her, she could be playing the field.

She expects you to pay for her shopping but never returns the favor

Friendships and relationships are a two-way street. Therefore, if you frequently extend favours to her, she must reciprocate in some way or the other. If you find yourself constantly buying her gifts or paying for her shopping spree, yet you do not feel supported by her in the similar way then she may be taking advantage of your friendship with her.

She wants to hang out with you on Valentine’s Day and exchange presents

There are certain holidays that are seen as couple celebrations; be it Valentine's Day or the anniversary of when you first met. If your girl best friend seems to want to hang out with you on this holiday, there might be something special brewing between you two.

If you suspect that your friend is financially benefiting from your friendship, or is using you then you must have a clear conversation with her. Ask her outright whether she has feelings for you, because a quick proposal would get you a straight answer rather than ending your friendship for the wrong reasons.

Also Read: Here’s how you can apologize to your spouse for cheating on them