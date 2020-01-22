Here's how you can cope when all your friends are getting married and you're still single

At a certain age, people start taking major decisions of their lives and crossing milestones and one of them is marriage. When the people around you start getting married and engaged while you're still single, it can take a toll on your mental health and it's important to learn how to cope in such a situation.

From the perfect dreamy celebrity weddings to our friend's wedding, if you've seen it all, you've probably got a lot on your mind. They're dreamy and fun and so beautiful. It's an honour to witness two people being tied in union and take a step towards a new life of being companions and each others partner in crime. It's a beautiful thing to witness and if you've been seeing it all around you and you happen to be single, that can be quite painful. When the people closest to you are getting engaged and married while you're still struggling to find the right one, it can make you feel very left out and alone. It can be very frustrating to feel like you've got no one to turn to or depend on and everyone else is moving forward and leaving you behind but it's essential to simply take some things with a pinch of salt. Watching your closest friends getting married while you don't even have a long-term relationship can pinch you and make you feel terrible but you just have to learn how to cope with the changes in your life. Instead of putting pressure on yourself and jumping to stupid conclusions and taking stupid decisions, you need to learn how to handle things right.

Here's how you can cope when everyone you know is getting married and you're still single.

1. Focus on yourself and remember that you're not the same people. Everyone's life is different, from their history to their upbringing to their choices and you're different than the people around you. Everyone's life has it's own pace and even though it may seem like you're being left behind, this is not a race. Your life is going the way it should and you are where you're meant to be and you will find the right one when the time is right.

2. Stay away from any people or conversations or situations that trigger you. This doesn't mean that you shouldn't attend your friend's wedding function but it just means that you need to figure out the difference between than pang of pain and jealousy and that one thing that triggers you and causes pain. Avoid any conversation about your love life or any people who trigger you by asking you about your wedding. Stay away from negativity.

3. Understand that it's okay to feel bitter and sad and angry when you see your friends getting married. It's okay to feel jealous as long as you don't let it get to your head. It's only human to feel the way that you do and it's a natural reaction to the situation. Don't beat yourself up over it and don't feel like you're a bad person for feeling like that. Accept it and pour all your emotions into doing something productive. Don't let them get to you and don't do anything stupid.

4. Remember that marriage isn't everything. Understand what your goals are in life and if it's not marriage, stop letting it affect you and if your goal is marriage remember that it will happen with time. Don't rush into a relationship or marriage because it's your goal. Always remember that a long-lasting good marriage doesn't happen if you make a rushed decision just for the sake of it.

5. Stop pitying yourself and remember that you're not alone. There's no point feeling lonely and alone because you're not alone. Remember that you still have your friends and family by your side and learn to love yourself. Learn to enjoy your own company as well.

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More