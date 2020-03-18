Here's how you can discuss Coronavirus outbreak with your kids; Check it out

Coronavirus has officially been declared as a pandemic and everyone is trying to keep things under control but all this chaos in the world can be very confusing and traumatising for your kids if you don't discuss COVID-19 with them in the right manner.

Coronavirus has turned into a full-blown pandemic and has managed to infect people from numerous countries. This pandemic has led to panic and scared people out of their minds. While people are stocking up on all the survival essential as well as sanitization products, the government is doing everything possible to contain this virus and get things under control. COVID 19 might have a high mortality rate but that does not change the fear that people have in their minds as there is no cure to treat this strain of coronavirus which is deeply concerning. The authorities are screening people at the airport and isolating patients and tracking their movements to prevent this disease from spreading but this can cause a lot of stress as well. It's time for parents to discuss coronavirus with their kids and ensure that the children remain calm and handle things with care and compassion.

Here are some tips to discuss COVID-19 outbreak with your kids.

1. Don't talk to your kid until and unless you know everything that there is to know about it. Do your research and ensure that you give your child proper information and facts and don't engage them in myths, rumours or fake news.

2. If your kid is too young to understand a pandemic or a health emergency like this, try to avoid stressing your kid out by telling him or her all this. There's no way that your 3 or 5-year-old kid can understand the medical and scientific terms and situation so try to keep things as simple as possible for kids up to the age of 10 years

3. Don't try to keep your child stress-free by not telling them at all. Even if they are young, talk to them and ensure that they know everything that matters. Keep the communication open so that your kid can ask you questions and keep tabs on the latest updates and inform your kid about it as well.

4. Make sure that your kid only obtains information about coronavirus from reliable sources. There are a lot of rumours and fake news going around on the internet and can lead to a lot of misinformation which can prove to be dangerous as well.

5. Avoid being negative about coronavirus pandemic and the situation around the world. Being pessimistic can scare your child which is not good for their mental health. Try to remain positive but also teach them to take preventive and precautionary measures.

6. If your child has any questions that you cannot answer or are unaware of, consult a doctor and allow them to explain everything to your kid and answer their questions with trustworthy and reliable information.

7. Do not let your young kid access any images or videos with regards to coronavirus that might be disturbing and leave them feeling troubled and hopeless.

