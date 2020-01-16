HERE's how you can give your sister the perfect baby shower

If you are planning a cute baby shower for your sister, then read below to find out how these steps can help you throw the cutest baby shower to your sister.

Pregnancy is not only important and joyous for the parents, but the entire family awaits the birth of the baby for 9 months. Right from our parents to our friends, everyone becomes ecstatic to welcome the newborn to the family. But there's one person who is the most excited, and she is the soon-to-be mother’s sister. Yes, she is excited to become a maasi, since that's is one of the most amazing feelings in the whole wide world. A maasi-to-be wants to do everything for her sister during the next 9 months and want to make sure that her sister gets what she needs.

Apart from this, she also spends her time baby-shopping and planning the baby shower. The baby shower happens during the 7th month of pregnancy where the woman starts feeling a bit overwhelmed. After all, in only a few weeks, just about everything in her life will revolve around the baby. Hence, a baby shower is so important.

So, dear excited maasi-to-be, if your little bundle of joy is on its way, here's how you can give your sister the cutest baby shower.

Invite people who matter:

Don't make it a gala affair. You want your sister to enjoy her shower instead of greeting everyone the entire time. So, it's better if you start with selectively inviting people! Ask your sister to give you a list of people with whom she feels the most comfortable and happiest. This way she will only be with people who make her happy.

Choose a cute theme:

Make sure to choose the right theme for the shower since that makes it more memorable. Go all out and choose a cute theme and make it more fun and vibrant. You can go with the Disney theme, or you could mix it up with all things cute and dreamy.

Keep up some yummy snacks:

Since a baby shower is most likely to take place after lunch, there’s no need to serve main course items since that’ll either end up getting wasted or make everyone feel sleepy and low on energy. Hence, it’s best to serve light but delicious finger food such as fish fingers, french fries, cheese, crackers, etc. To those with a sweet tooth, you could serve them with some colourful, cupcakes, doughnuts or sweetened popcorn.

Keep present opening for the end:

This is one of the most fun parts of the shower. And everyone waits eagerly for the presents to be opened throughout the shower, but make sure you keep it at the end. Since unwrapping the gifts could get a bit tiring after a while, especially if each of them is discussed and observed deeply, which will be a bit tiring for the mommy-to-be. So it's better to keep it at the end so that she unwind and enjoy the entire time.

Party favours:

It isn't mandatory to give one, but if you do, then it's a sweet gesture from your end to thank everyone for making the baby shower a success - could make more difference than you think. You could either choose to give them something edible or could also go with some scented candles.

Credits :PINKVILLA

