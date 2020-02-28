Here's how you can help your loved ones when they grieve

The loss of a loved one is difficult to deal with but what's more difficult is the process of grieving. Watching your loved ones grieving can be tough when you don't know what to do.

There's no bigger loss than death. When you lose someone you love, it can turn your world upside down. Nothing seems right anymore and there's nothing in the world that can fill that void in your heart and your life. All we can really think of is how we will never get to hear them again or touch them or just feel their presence but that's not it. In the middle of all of this, there's also that little fear that you'll eventually forget the person and the way they sound and their memories will just fade away and there'll be nothing left of them. Every little detail will become fuzzy and blurry and there'll be nothing to remember them by. All of this makes it very difficult to survive through the tough time of grieving. Other than shedding tears while you grieve, it's also essential to have someone to depend on. A person depends a lot on their family and friends while they grieve. When you stand by someone who is grieving it's difficult when you don't understand what to say or what to do and all you want is to comfort them. This is why we need to know the right way to help a person through their grief and towards healing.

Here are tips to help your loved one grieve.

1. The first thing people need to remember is that grief belongs to the person who suffered the loss. Don't make it about you. Don't give them suggestions and advice on how to grieve. It's a personal experience that belongs to them and you shouldn't be telling them how to handle it.

2. Don't tell them that it's for the better or that the person they lost is in a better place or anything along those lines. You don't know that for sure and they don't want to hear that. Just be honest with them and tell them that you're with them.

3. Stop trying to take the pain away. That person is experiencing immense pain and it's nearly unbearable. They will cry and scream and it will be difficult but you can't take it away. You can only be there and comfort them and it's nice to have someone hold you while you bawl.

4. Help your loved one with the daily chores. Their grief may make it difficult to just clean the house or eat or walk the dog or water the plants. Do it for them and make their lives easier. These little things make a big difference.

5. Don't stop them from crying. Some people grieve by yelling and the others by crying and it's always best to let them get it out of their system without stopping them.

Read More