Here's how you can know if your partner is financially stable to start a serious relationship with you

For a serious relationship or marriage, financial stability is the most important factor. So, before giving commitment check if your man is serious about this bond. Also, his financial stability will help you to prove it.

Financial stability and security are the most important factors for stepping into a new relationship or getting married. Nobody wants to start a new bond with lot of debts as it then raises a lot of questions about one’s financial stability. Later, this monetary problem will create lot of struggles in the relationship. And it has recently been seen in a survey that 42 percent of men bring credit card debt into the new relationship, whereas only 29 percent of women do that.

Maybe, that’s why it’s important to seek financial stability from your man before getting serious. Money, of course, should not be the only thing to be concerned about in a relationship. But it should be discussed earlier rather than later. Also, financial stability of a man tells a lot about his seriousness towards the commitment.

Signs that say your partner is financially stable enough to start a serious relationship with you.

He is organised about money

He has certain plans about his savings and retirement. He is quite conscious about his purchases and never goes for overspending. He pays all the bills within time limit and is always conscious about his credit score.

He discusses his finances with you

Try to notice if your partner is avoiding money-related conversations with you. If he talks about his monetary problems, saving plans and extra expenditure, then he is perfect match for you. The most important part is both of you have to be honest and be able to plan everything.

His goals are in motion

Right now, he may not be independent. But he has goals in his life and they are in motion. He always sticks to his limited budget because he knows that going beyond his budget may damage the path of reaching his goals.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More