Here's what happens to your brain when you are deeply in love with someone

Love is a great feeling that has an impact on our mind. But the brain is the most affected organ when we fall in love with someone. So, here is what happens to your brain and mind when you deeply love someone.

Legend has it that love is associated with our mind, but a recent investigation says that the main organ that gets affected the most by love is our brain. What does it do to the organ? Uncountable researches have been conducted to get this answer about love. One such study in the University College London conducted research with males and females from 21-37 age group. They all were deeply in love with someone. Their brains were scanned to find the impact of love in the brain. And it has been seen that when they look at the person they love deeply, some specific area of the brain lights up. Those areas are medial insula, anterior cingulate cortex, segments of the dorsal striatum. However, the right prefrontal cortex, the bilateral parietal cortex, and the temporal cortices got deactivated this time.

How does love affect your brain?

Love activates certain regions of the brain that have a high concentration of a neuromodulator associated with reward, desire, addiction and euphoric states or dopamine. That's why we get a constant high being in love because dopamine makes us want to have a strong bonding with others. And when the levels of dopamine go up then the serotonin level in the brain gets decreased, which is connected to appetite and mood. That is why people in love may often fixate on the person they have affection.

Can love be controlled?

The research says that people can control their feeling for someone. If they want to decrease the feeling of love for someone they should think about their negative qualities, negative qualities of their relationship, and the negative possibilities of their future in the relationship. Negative thoughts decrease the infatuation and attachment to the person we love the most.

This approach can also work in the opposite. If you want to increase the feeling of love for someone, then think about their positive qualities, positive qualities of your relationship, etc. But thinking of the positive or negative qualities of someone will slightly change your feelings. But it will take time to have a bigger impact.

