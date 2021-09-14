Here's why someone might ghost you

Ghosting is something that we all hate quite a lot but have, unfortunately, faced it at some point in our lives! Ghosting basically refers to the act of suddenly withdrawing from all communication with someone without giving them an explanation. It is something that everyone has dealt with.

While ghosting is never justified, there can be many reasons behind someone treating you this way and ghosting you all of a sudden. Have a look at 4 reasons why people may ghost someone.

They got busy

It may be that someone ghosted you because they simply got busy. They had too many things on their plate and didn’t have the time to text you back.

They may not care about you

It is often said that if someone truly cares about you, they will take time out from their busy schedule for you. So if they have ghosted you, it may mean that you are simply not on their list of priorities.

They are not ready for commitment

It can be the case that your relationship with them was moving too fast and they got scared ot the commitment and attachment. They thus decided to take a step back and withdraw.

They forgot all about you

It can be that since a lot of time passed after the last conversation they had with you, they felt awkward responding to your message and felt that it was better if they let this connection go.

