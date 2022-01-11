Here's why you shouldn’t blame your partner for a broken marriage

From being the popular love birds of college to sitting in a room filing divorce, life can take a drastic U-turn and you may fall out of love sooner than you have expected. Tears rolling down your cheeks and the struggle of not breaking down in front of your partner who is on the verge of becoming an ex, broken marriage can be a tough deal.

However, more often than not, it’s the one partner who has to take all the blame. While in some cases, it can be a mistake of one partner, in most of the cases the blame ideally should be shared by the two.

But, call it disappointment or sadness that we, often, blame our partner for our broken marriage. Here is why you shouldn’t be doing that.

One, constant blaming will never let you get over it. Trust us when we say playing the blame game will never help you move on. Instead, you will be stuck in the loop of how if your partner would have behaved in a certain way, the relationship would have been saved. Such feelings will keep you in your past and you won’t be able to see beyond it. Hence, accept the broken marriage, and move on.

Two, you will become prone to anxiety and stress. Constantly revisiting your marriage days and blaming your partner will make you vulnerable to negative emotions. This might take a toll on your mental health and you may suffer from anxiety and even depression. Hence, the fact that you two were never meant for each other has to be both accepted and appreciated. Even if your marriage is still in your heart, keep the memories safe and beautiful and be happy that it ever happened.

Three, blaming your partner will spoil all your memories. As aforementioned, it’s imperative to move on from a broken marriage. It might take some time but it has to be done. If you are stuck blaming your partner, this will ruin the beautiful memories that you two shared with each other. It will stay as a toxic part of your mind rather than a beautiful but short phase. Also, make a note that you might have gone wrong, too, somewhere. Even if you haven’t it’s always good to forget about who did wrong.

Remember, many couples go through a divorce because of one reason or the other. So, don’t feel alone and feel fortunate to have got out of a relationship where there was no love or respect. It’s always a better option to move out than to stay and die from within.

