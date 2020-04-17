Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal: How compatible is a Libra woman with an Aquarius man in a relationship

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal: Based on their zodiac signs, find out whether or not they are compatible.

They say matches are made in heaven and this is the reason why stars need to align when you meet the love of your life. For the people who believe in the power of the universe, know that certain things are meant to be and have a bigger purpose than what we can see. So, when we talk about matches made in heaven, one popular Jodi comes to mind and that is of Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal.

Every person is different and as per astrology, their personality traits depend upon their zodiac signs. So, in this case, their relationship compatibility also does. Hina is a Libra woman born on 2nd October while Rocky is an Aquarius man with his birthdate on 14th February.

Hina Khan - Libra

A major trait of Hina is that she’s balanced in life. She has the ability to look at both sides if an argument takes place. She is progressive and independent and hence, changes with the changing times. She belongs to an air sign so she does not like to be defined in a category. She is always looking to grow no matter in what field or area. Both the signs are air signs which is why they are passionate and can bring about a change in society. They have enough motivation for each other and they can grow even if the world is against them.

Rocky Jaiswal - Aquarius

When it comes to Aquarius, they are most romantically compatible with their fellow air signs, Libra and Gemini. So, since we know Hina is a Libran, we could only do the math. Aquarians are analytical and like to know about everything before they step foot into a project. He is independent just like Hina which is why they are never feeding on each other for dependency. Easy going and original, Rocky likes to keep it simple and effortless when it comes to anything work or personal life.

All-in-all, the air signs makes a good couple because they understand each other. They more or less have a similar intellect when it comes to the kind of life they want to live. The only con that can be seen here is that Libra is analytical, so Hina likes to think before making any decision while Rocky seems to go with the flow. Figuring out how to deal with such situations will only make life easier!

Credits :GANESHASPEAKS

