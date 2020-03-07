Holi 2020: Here's how you can celebrate your first holi after marriage

Holi 2020: Celebrating festivals right after your wedding is more special and memorable. If you have just got married, and are all thrilled to celebrate your first holi post marriage, then here's how you can make it special with your husband.

A wedding has its perks. As a new bride, you get to celebrate all the festivals with your husband and new family for the first time. While Diwali and Karwa Chauth are celebrated with fervour, even Holi is celebrated with zeal in some families. New brides are pampered during these festivals and they are expected to dress well and enjoy all the functions since it is the first festival after marriage.

If you are going to celebrate your first holi after marriage with your husband, then there are multiple fun and romantic things you can do than eating gujiyas and throwing water balloons at each other. These things will make some memories that you’ll cherish forever. Read below to find out how you can celebrate your first Diwali in a fun and frolic way with your hubby.

Tips to celebrate first holi after marriage with your husband.

1. Start with a cute morning

The day is going to be filled with colours, dance and drama, so it's better to start the day with some romance. You can apply some colour on his face while he is still in bed or eat breakfast in bed, cuddles and say sweet things to each other. It will help to set the tone for the day.

2. Get ready like a diva

Instead of wearing the same old white kurta, you can wear something different this time, since it is your first holi after marriage. Dress like your favourite actress or create a style of your own. You can also choose an outfit for your husband and complement his outfit accordingly.

3. Dance woman dance

Holi is no fun without some naach gana. Add your dance flavour to it while dancing with your partner. Dance with your partner on some flirtatious songs and some quirky songs to start the festival on the right note.

4. Buy holi gifts for him

5. Buy holi gifts for him

If you and your husband don't like colours, then consider going for a short trip. Plan it all by yourself and take your husband by surprise with your planning skills. It's not only romantic to spend some time away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but it's also much-needed to spend some quality time together.

